HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the Amber Alert case last week in Haralson County.
The Amber Alert was issued after a 4-year-old Brayden Dobbs was taken from a Haralson County home.
According to authorities, the boy's mom, Anitritte Boyd Dobbs went to the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs, with another man. Police said a struggle took place and Lee Dobbs was shot. Brayden was then taken from the home after the shooting.
The child was eventually located by Douglas County Sheriff's Office and his mother, Anitritte Boyd Dobbs was taken into custody. At the time of her arrest, they did not know who the other man was.
Harralson County Sheriff's Office says US Marshals arrested 40-year-old James Benjamin Hefner in Calhoun County, Alabama, on Feb. 10. The US Marshals were called in when the Sheriff's Office realized he was not longer in Georgia.
Hefner was booked into the Haralson County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
The Sheriff's Office says this is still and active investigation and more charges could follow.
