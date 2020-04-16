ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police announced they arrested a man for fatally shooting a woman.
According to a Facebook post from police, on April 1, officers responded to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta and located a woman who was shot in the chest.
The woman was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.
Police reported they arrested Darrien Dupree, 29, for the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.