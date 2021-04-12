Adam Farrakhan Beasley

A 25-year-old man is behind bars and faces a slew of charges including murder. The Sandy Springs Police Department arrested Adam Farrakhan Beasley in connection to a parking lot shooting on April 10. 

Around 6 a.m. officers conducted a residential check at the Circa 400 Apartments on Northridge Road and Colquitt Road after reports of gunfire in the area. During the investigation, they found 27-year-old Willie James Harris Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the complex. 

After further investigation, officers located Beasley in a nearby breezeway and took him into custody without issue.  As for Harris, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. According to detectives, it was determined that Beasley and Harris knew each other and had a dispute which ended in a shooting. 

Beasley was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.  He was transported to Fulton County Jail. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Delaney WDelaney@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-3313

