DECATUR, Illinois (CBS46) -- Decatur Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with the shooting of an officer.
23-year-old Joseph L. Williams faces a slew of charges stemming from his alleged shooting of a Decatur Police Officer.
The charges against Williams include Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer, Possession of a Machine Gun by a Felon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Resisting a Peace Officer, and Obstructing Justice.
The incident occurred on Jan. 8 around 2:39 a.m. when a Decatur Police Officer made a traffic stop after observing multiple violations. After stopping near the 900 block of East Clay, the driver fled on foot.
As the officer gave pursuit, the fleeing man reportedly fired a single gunshot, striking the officer.
The wounded officer provided information on the alleged shooter's location until additional officers arrived. The officer was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to their face and shoulder.
Authorities confirm that Williams was booked into the Macon County Jail.
