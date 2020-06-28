BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested a 38-year-old man accused in a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Bartow County Sunday evening.
Deputies arrested David Aaron Turner shortly after the shooting happened. He's charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Clara Renee Ashworth, 38, was shot and killed inside the home, and her boyfriend, Charles Bagley, 40, was seriously injured.
Witnesses told the Bartow County Sheriff's Department that Turner pulled into the driveway of a home on Crump Road and started shooting - wounding Bagley who retreated into the home. Turner then entered the home and continued firing shots, according to the incident report.
Police said Turner took off in his car, where he was later stopped and taken into custody on Highway 41.
Turner's aunt, Donna Sue Mills, was in the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured, the incident report showed.
A motive for the shooting is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
