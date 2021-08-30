Close up of metal handcuffs
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of South Fulton Police Department arrested a man connected to a May 23 that left two people dead. 

On Friday, August 27, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Quentavious Gary in DeKalb County on multiple warrants, including murder. 

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Old National Hwy at the Camelot Condominiums. 

Detectives obtained warrants for Gray for murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

“Our Homicide Detectives continue to perform at a high level as we strive to make South Fulton a safer City,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows. 

