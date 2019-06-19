ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of man in NW Atlanta on Wednesday.
A man was discovered around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Marietta Rd. NW with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injury.
On Thursday, Atlanta Police arrested 43 year-old An-Nur Green at his home in Fairburn.
Green has been charged with murder and is currently in the Fulton County Jail.
