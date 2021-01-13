Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a Georgia teen, finding the alleged suspect in Florida on Wednesday.
Investigators from the Lamar County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Marshals apprehended 22-year-old Jaylan Jashad Ray, of Albany, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Ray is being held on warrants taken for murder and aggravated assault, awaiting extradition to Leon County jail in Florida.
The victim, identified as 17-year-old D'Shaunti Kyanni Hunter of Ellenwood, was found in a cemetery near Unionville Church on Highfalls Park Road with at least one gunshot wound, after which her body was taken to the GBI crime lab for further investigation.
