FOREST PARK, Ga. (CB46) - Officers arrested the suspect who was captured on camera attacking an elderly woman and her daughter in a grocery store. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Kenneth Arnold.

Arnold’s residence is in Atlanta. He was arrested on battery charges stemming from the attack on 62-year-old Kathy Malone and her 80-year-old mother Mary Gardner inside the Wholesale Food Outlet in Forest Park on February 3.

Cameras caught the attack in the checkout line. Malone was at the register first and Arnold moved into the line between her and her mother who was on a scooter.

According to Malone, she asked Arnold to move so she could finish getting items out of her mother’s cart. That exchange is apparently what sparked Arnold to get angry according to Forest Park police. Surveillance video showed Arnold throwing Gardner to the ground. She said she bruised her stomach and scratched up her elbow. She also said she hit her head.

Arnold was booked into the Clayton County Detention Center around 5:45 p.m. February 25.