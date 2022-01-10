GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Ladavion Markell Smith was arrested Jan. 7 by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Unit with assistance from Uniform Warrants and the Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit.
Smith is facing multiple charges, including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, multiple criminal street gang charges and more.
Smith's chares are connected to a shooting on Aug. 29 in Duluth. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.