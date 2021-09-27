GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit has arrested Anthony Duane Anderson for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Felonies, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Unlawful for a Person to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Gang Activity (X5 counts).
His connections are in connection to a shooting that happened on Sept. 2 in Gwinnett County. Anderson was located in Newton County and was arrested without incident with the assistance of the US Marshals Task Force and Newton County Sheriff's Office.
Anderson is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.
