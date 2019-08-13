GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a man suspected of raping three children in Maryland.
Franklin Rodriguez, 33, was arrested without incident on Friday.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says one of the victims notified police in Maryland about Rodriguez and when they went to arrest him, he fled to Georgia.
U.S. Marshals later caught up with him and with the help of Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies, they were able to take him into custody.
Rodriguez is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland.
