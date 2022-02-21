ROME, Ga. (CBS46) — Floyd County Police recently arrested a man for having nearly $90,000 worth of stolen goods in his thrift shop in Rome.
Trading has grounded to a halt at West Rome Trading Company.
Floyd County Police say they were alerted by Cartersville police who stopped a shoplifter and learned where the suspect was planning to offload the merchandise.
The owner of the store Earl Lamar Renfor Jr. is charged with a myriad of crimes including theft by receiving.
The stolen items ranged from toothbrushes to lawnmowers and even maternity supplies. Police say they found 84 stolen brand new baseball bats worth over $20,000.
A sign out the front of the store says come check us out on Ebay. A visit to the online store shows numerous postings for brand-new baseball bats going for around $200 each.
Police spent 20 hours sifting through items and determined in many cases exactly where the items came from including Walmart, Home Depot, Academy Sports and Lowe’s.
Police believe there is a high probability they will be back out to the site to go over more merchandise and believe this investigation will cross state boarders.
