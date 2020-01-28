PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK) -- Phoenix police have charged a man in connection to the shooting death of Arizona Rattlers player Lance McDowdell.
Phoenix police say 28-year-old Christopher Verland Ayers III had already been arrested and booked in the Fourth Avenue Jail on unrelated charges. Police say their detectives were able to develop probable cause that Ayers was the suspect who murdered McDowdell at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Thomas Road on Dec. 20.
Detectives added second-degree murder charges against Ayers. The motive of the shooting is still unknown at this time. McDowdell, who was originally from New York moved to Arizona for play for Indoor Football League team Arizona Rattlers.
