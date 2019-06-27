TIFTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A three month-long search warrant investigation concluded on Wednesday in Tifton.
Agents went undercover and purchased methamphetamines from a suspect on the 300 block of Poplar Street in Tifton on June 26.
The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Brian Keith Foster.
Investigators seized over three ounces of methamphetamines along with Ecstasy pills, marijuana and two firearms from Foster.
Police took Foster into custody at Tifton County Jail and charged him with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun.
Members of the GBI Southern Drug Enforcement Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office worked together to conclude the investigation.
