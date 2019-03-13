MURRAYVILLE, GA (CBS46) A pistol and syringes containing methamphetamine were among the possessions of a 22-year-old when he was pulled over in Hall County.
On Wednesday, Tyler Staton Bowen was stopped around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Donna Drive. Deputies were working an undisclosed investigation when the arrest took place.
Bowen is facing for being in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving. Deputies say the Ruger 380 semi-automatic pistol was listed as stolen out of Lumpkin County.
