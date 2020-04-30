ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured. Police said robbery is a possible motive for the shooting.
According to detectives, police responded to a person shot call at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments on Wells Street in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m.
When police arrived, they located a man who was fatally shot in the head and another man who was shot in both legs.
Detectives said they believe the man came home from work and was approached by two men who robbed him, police said.
Moments later, police said shots were fired during what officers described as a gun battle.
The man who came home from work was shot in both legs and another man was fatally shot in the head.
Police said the man who was shot in the head was a possible robber, however, police are not yet ready to confirm the man shot in both legs was the man who shot the possible robber in the head.
Police are looking for a 3rd man, and they are working to review surveillance video in the apartment complex.
The man shot in both legs was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.