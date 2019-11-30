CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who allegedly threatened to kill his mother turned himself in on Saturday.
On Saturday November 23, Jeremy Hunter allegedly threatened to kill his mother while pointing a shotgun at her, according to officials.
The Sheriff Victor Hill’s elite Fugitive Squad then received Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threat warrants on Hunter.
Authorities said, when Hunter found out that the Fugitive Squad were looking for him, he contacted his mother and asked her to bring him to the jail; after a newfound respect for his mother’s love.
Police arrested Hunter without incident and was transported to Georgia’s toughest para-military jail better known as “The Hill-ton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.