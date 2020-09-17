ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Roderick Walker, a Black man who was captured on video being beaten by Clayton County Sheriff's deputies during an arrest was granted a signature bond on Thursday. He was released shortly after from Fulton County Jail.

Earlier on Thursday, CBS46 learned more about what police say happened during Walker's arrest. In the incident report obtained on Thursday, officers say they were making a traffic stop when they asked Walker, who was riding in the passenger seat, for identification because he was not wearing a seat belt. When Walker refused to identify himself, they say they asked him to step out of the car with the intention of detaining him until they identified him.

The deputies said when they tried to put Walker in handcuffs, he took off on foot. They say when a second attempt to detain him failed, they deployed a stun gun and began striking Walker when he continued to resist arrest.

The deputies involved in the incident were named in the report as Deputy D. Riddick and Deputy Brandon Myers. One of those officers has been fired for excessive use of force, but the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the officer's identity.

