CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mother’s cry for help on Facebook has been shared thousands of times after she says her daughter was almost kidnapped.
“It’s disturbing," said a Dollar General store shopper.
Clayton County Police say a suspicious man was at the Dollar General in Jonesboro on April 24 wen he grabbed a 20-year-old female.
In the mother’s post she describes her daughter as looking 14 or 15 and says the man tried to scoop her daughter up. The daughter screamed and the man quickly fled the scene.
Flyers have now been handed out by a charity who helps victims in hopes of receiving witness information of the terrifying incident.
“I don’t know if you’ve seen him around this area or not it was an attempted abduction at this dollar general,” said one of the volunteers to shoppers receiving the flyer.
“There’s nothing like feet hitting the ground to try to get information on individuals, handing out flyers we’ve always had great come back as far as gaining information.”
The man fled to a Shell gas station down the road where surveillance pictures were taken and handed to police.
People say this type of event is all too common.
“It’s just sickening it really is and you know the amount of child molestation, abductions, child abuse and domestic violence is just in an outward rage,” said another shopper.
