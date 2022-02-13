BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted commercial armed robbery Sunday.
The incident happened at 4:30 p.m. at the CVS, located at 6381 Zebulon Road.
It was reported that a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. After not getting any cash, he fled the store on foot. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as medium build, wearing dark clothes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
