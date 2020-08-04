STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are working an active standoff in the 100 block of East Atlanta Road where an adult male and child are believed to be barricaded in a home.
Henry County Police say the standoff was fueled by a domestic incident. Officers are on the scene working to deescalate the situation.
Stay with CBS46 for updates to this developing story.
