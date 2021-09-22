GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A man who was beaten and kicked by Gwinnett County police officers during a traffic stop in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against against Gwinnett County, Gwinnett Police Chief Butch Ayers and the officers who attacked him.
Cell phone video taken during the 2017 incident shows officer Robert McDonald showing up to a traffic stop where former GCPD Sergeant Michael Bongiovanni had pulled over Demetrius Hollins.
Then-Sgt. Bongiovanni initially reported that he had been involved in a fight with Hollins and arrested him on multiple charges.
However, witnesses called police and told them Bongiovanni used excessive force and had hit Hollins when he had his hands up. They also claimed McDonald came running up with his gun drawn and pointed it at Hollins' head. Prosecutors later pointed out that McDonald could be seen in the video stomping Hollins with his foot.
According to Hollins, the attack came without provocation. He said Bongiovanni reached inside of his vehicle, elbowed him in the face and pulled him out of the car only to begin punching him in the face. Hollins says he was handcuffed and placed on the ground face down as another officer, Robert McDonald, approached him and began kicking him in the head.
Bongiovanni and McDonald were both terminated and charged. Bongiovanni plead no contest to aggravated assault and battery and was sentenced to six months in a work-release program with 10 years probation. McDonald, meanwhile, was found guilty of aggravated assault, battery and violating his oath of office and was sentenced to 10 years probation.
The lawsuit expected to be announced Wednesday seeks to pursue civil action for damages brought to Hollins and the violation of his federal rights under the First and Fourth Amendment. He is also seeking damages for the injuries he sustained at the hands of the officers.
