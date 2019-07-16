TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are looking for two men in connection to a stabbing in Troup County. Deputies found 20-year-old Siemeon Sneed on the side of New Hutchinson Mill Road July 11. Sneed had multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment. He was later released.
Sneed told investigators what happened while still at the crime scene. In his account, he told deputies that he along with three other men were in the Metro Atlanta area July 10. They planned to come to the LaGrange area to commit a robbery. While the group was traveling to Troup County, three of the men turned on Sneed.
They drove to New Hutchinson Road where Sneed was pulled from the car. The men beat, kicked and stabbed Sneed until he lost consciousness. Sneed woke to find himself in the trunk of the car as it traveled down the road. Sneed told investigators the men were intending to kill him at another location. He pulled the emergency trunk release, exiting the vehicle.
Two of the suspects were identified as Kadezmeon Lovett, 30, of Morrow, and Thillinius Gray, 29, of LaGrange. The identity of the third male is unknown. Charges filed are criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery, and possession of a knife during certain felonies.
Authorities arrested Lovett, while whereabouts of Gray and the third unknown suspect are not known.
If anyone has information on the locations of Gray, you are asked to 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. This investigation continues, nothing further at this time.
