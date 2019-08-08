EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) – Metro Atlanta has recorded its fourth e-scooter death.
Quineterry McGriff was riding an e-scooter early Tuesday morning when he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Semmes Street and Norman Berry Drive.
Investigators said McGriff was traveling southbound on Semmes Street when he was hit by a small gas truck. Police said the driver of the truck was traveling westbound on Norman Berry Road and had a green light. The driver swerved to miss McGriff but hit him on the passenger side.
“Right now, witnesses are confirming the driver of the truck’s account and we don’t foresee any charges at this time. It does appear the scooter driver ran the red light,” Captain Allyn Glover said.
According to the police report, McGriff was wearing all black when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at Grady Hospital.
