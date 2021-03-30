A DeKalb County man is behind bars and faces several charges after a deadly shooting at his home Monday night.
The fatal shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the suspect's home on the 2900 block of Laguna Drive.
According to police, there was a dispute between the resident and a man who was on the resident’s property. During the incident, Joseph Schaber, the resident, allegedly shot the man who was in his late fifties. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.
On Tuesday, Schaber was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
This case remains under investigation, stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
