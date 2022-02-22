ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing taxi driver Frederick Emereje, 72, on Feb. 15 near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.
Elibra Allen, 48, is facing charges of Felony Murder and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony. He was arrested by the police department fugitive unit.
After the shooting, Allen reportedly left in Emereje's taxi. A parking lot attendant led police to the taxi on Feb. 18 after seeing a man near the van acting in a suspicious manner. He told CBS46 News he appeared to be the same man who'd dropped off the van earlier this week.
CBS46 spoke with Emereje's son who described his father as a hard worker and entrepreneur who drove a taxi for about 20 years.
