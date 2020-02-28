ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Greeted by a round of applause from a support system he could not do without, Basil Eleby reflected on the last two years of his life and said they have been life-changing.

In March of 2017, Eleby was accused of starting a fire that caused the I-85 bridge to collapse. Eleby was allegedly using drugs underneath the bridge. On Friday, he graduated from a transition program and celebrated his sobriety with a room full of advocates, supporters and attorneys.

The Davis-Bozeman law firm sponsored a luncheon to commemorate Eleby's sobriety.

"This is how we help each other," said attorney Gary Spencer. "This is how we build our community. This is how we save our own," he added while speaking at the luncheon.

3 arrested in connection to fire that caused collapse of I-85 One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.

"I really doubted myself that I can stay sober this long," Eleby told CBS46. "I had some good times. I had some real bad times where in the past, I probably would have given up. But, God put those steps in my life to make sure that I don’t have no excuses to go back."

Eleby embraced members of his Fulton County treatment team and listened to words of encouragement from the men and women who have backed him and pushed him to do better.

"Every time I talk to this brother I’m like 'brother there are so many people waiting for you needing you to blossom into the man you are moving towards,'" said Mawuli Davis who originally agreed to take Eleby's case.

Eleby's story is one of struggle while aiming toward redemption.

"I would say there is a God," Eleby said to others who may be battling addiction. "Don’t give up. Just take one step. Even if it’s just going to an AA meeting...You can’t always judge a book by its cover," he added.

Eleby will start a full time job Monday at a metro Atlanta packing company's warehouse.

The Davis-Bozeman law firm has launched a gofundme. To donate, click here.