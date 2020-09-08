LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A sunglass shop at Sugarloaf Mills was hit by a suspected male thief who pocketed more than $47,000 worth of shades.
Police say the suspect got away with 25 pairs of shades from Sunglass Hut on Aug. 18. Now, authorities are hoping the public can assist with identifying the man described as white, heavy set and having brown hair.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-061687
