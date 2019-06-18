DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett police need help identifying a man wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in and credit card fraud.
On May 16, credit cards, debit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle parked at Little Mulberry Park in Dacula. Shortly thereafter, the victim’s cards were used to purchase multiple gift cards at a Walmart on Sardis Church Road.
Contact Gwinnett County Police Department with information at 770-513-5300, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or www.stopcrimeATL.com.
