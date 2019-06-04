MARIETTA, Ga. ( CBS46) -- Police said a Marietta man used the WhatsApp Messenger to ship more than 20,000 painkillers from overseas.
Customs caught a package at a airport in New York as it was en route to 40-year-old Don Juan Johnson and alerted Marietta Police.
Police arrested Johnson at the downtown Marietta post office where he went to go pick up the packages which he had sent to his P.O. box.
Johnson told investigators that it was part of a drug deal he organized using the WhatsApp. Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police said the department continues to see a trend where drug deals go digital.
"The old school way of simple hand to hand transactions in a dark alley, no longer are the norm. What we're looking out now is how people are attempting to use technology to stay one step ahead of the law. It's our job to learn those technology loops," said McPhilamy.
SGT Josh Liedke with Marrieta Police, says instead of street corners, he sees people rendezvous on social media platforms and messaging apps.
"The whats app, people will talk on that," said Liedke. "People will talk on gaming systems like ps4's and things of that nature so any way people can communicate without the obvious cell phone in their hand."
He said exchanges and meetups are more discreet.
"People will meet up in the bathroom somewhere or meetup in a parking lot. I've literally seen drugs thrown from one car to the next where there wasn't that hand to hand exchange.
Liedke said part of staying tech savvy on street trends includes continued training, working with other departments and analysts.
"We have federal friends that we go to classes with that train us on what they see," said Liedke. "Different trends from across the country that we keep up with so that we can stay ahead of what's going on here."
Liedke said while criminals might be using smart devices, that does not mean they can outsmart law enforcement.
"With the appropriate search warrants, we can actually go through those cellphones, and computers and all the information is stored on the hard drive so we can pull that information and use it for court purposes," said Liedke.
Marietta police estimate the street value for those prescription drugs to be about $130,000 to $150,000 but admit that is even a low estimate.
Johnson is currently being held at Cobb County Jail without bond. He faces four felony possession charges for the drugs and also one felony count of using his phone to commit a drug felony.
A #CobbCounty man busted for trying to bring 20,000+ painkillers into Metro #Atlanta. At 11 on @cbs46 @MariettaPD explain how drug deals are going digital and how they counteract street tech trends. pic.twitter.com/HBUkQnnG4S— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) June 5, 2019
