ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The day after a thief stole toys from an Atlanta nonprofit, the community donated tens of thousands of dollars to help the program.
Surveillance video from the warehouse at The Empty Stocking Fund shows a man taking bags filled with toys from the building. Between 4 a.m. And 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, he made several trips on and off the property.
Manda Hunt, executive director for The Empty Stocking Fund, estimates the items stolen topped thousands of dollars.
“I’m not a crier, but I cried. I was so disappointed, so hurt,” said Hunt.
The Empty Stocking Fund distributes toys and other items to families in need. Hunt said the thief took toys, Bluetooth speakers, stuffed animals, and shaving kits in Wednesday’s haul.
However, she doesn’t think it’s the thief’s first time on the property.
“We’ve had repeated incidents recently and it’s likely the same culprit,” she said.
Despite cameras and motion sensors, Hunt says The Empty Stocking Fund warehouse has been broken into nearly a dozen times in two years.
The person seen stealing from the building Wednesday was wearing the same clothing as a man previously suspected of taking toys and electronics earlier this year.
“He has been coming in here posing as a volunteer during our busy prime time and we had no idea,” she said. “We just assumed he was distributing them to clients like all the other dozens of volunteers when in fact he was delivering them to himself.”
Hunt thinks the man is also responsible for breaking and entering through a skylight in the building’s roof earlier this year.
While The Empty Stocking Fund replaced stolen gifts with substitutes, the community came forward with their own contributions.
More than $50,000 was raised for the organization the day after the theft. Some people also stopped by the warehouse Thursday to drop off unopened gifts for kids.
“The holiday spirit is stronger than ever right now,” said Hunt. “I told someone earlier I cried yesterday because my heart was broken. And i’ve teared up more than once today because my heart is filled. It makes me feel more determined than ever to make sure the Grinch doesn’t ruin anyone’s Christmas.”
