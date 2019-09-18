ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- No call for help from police gets an officer's attention like a domestic violence call. Difficult, volatile, often turning against police, these calls can destroy a career, or even a life with little warning.
Every month, Atlanta's citizen review board hears complaints, which reveal how the job now includes negotiating and making critical judgments quickly. And how helpful police body cameras are for police and citizens alike.
A domestic violence calls for help came into 911 on a dark night in late April 2017.
Policeman Christopher Thornton drove to English Avenue to investigate. He found a tearful Tim Carter on the sidewalk. The young man's pleas pleas were caught on the police body cam microphone. "Can you please talk to me? I'm the victim! I'm the victim. See the scars on my body?"
Police officer Christopher Thornton saw the wounds, talked to both parties and decided Carter started the fight.
"You sound like the primary aggressor,” said Officer Thornton.
Mr. Carter was stunned. "I'm not guilty and I didn't do anything!
Officer Thornton did not change his mind. "Sir, it's not guilt. It is just probable cause."
He then drove Mr. Carter to jail.
Months later, he told CBS46 "I was viciously attacked, called 911 for help, and transported to the hospital, while at the hospital I was arrested!"
He says the charges against him were dismissed by a judge
Carter complained against Officer Thornton to the Citizen Review Board, saying he was wrongly arrested.
The board did not agree. Neither did the Atlanta Police office of Professional Standards. I asked Major Carven Tyus why Carter was arrested.
He said, "the officer felt like the other party's statement was more credible than other party's statement."
Then he added a reminder that we expect police officers to size up situations and judge who is telling the most truth.
"Unfortunately, on that scene, officers don't have a judge riding shotgun with them. They have to make a decision who is primary aggressor."
The review board did fault Officer Thornton for not photographing Mr. Carter's injuries. No decision on any penalties for the officer yet; however, the verdict on body cameras is in.
"They (police officers) recognize their actions are being recorded. Cameras modify the behavior of citizens as well as the officer,” said Major Tyus.
