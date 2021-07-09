ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man was carjacked early Friday morning, which was then followed by a shootout as the suspects drove away.
That's according to Atlanta Police, who say the victim was stopped in traffic when a Jaguar SUV bumped the rear of his vehicle, a Mercedes Benz C-300, at 14th Street and West Peachtree Street.
Drivers of both cars got out of their vehicles. Police say that's when the suspect, armed with a handgun, got into the victim’s car. The victim was armed and fired at the suspect who drove away.
Police say the suspects in the Jaguar were also armed and the victim fired at them as well.
Both vehicles drove away and the Jaguar was found wrecked a few blocks away. The Mercedes has yet to be recovered.
No injuries were reported and police are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.