ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two armed men who carjacked a man in southwest Atlanta.
According to police, the carjacking happened just after midnight on Tuesday at the Parkview at Coventry Station Apartments off of Greenbriar Parkway.
Police said while the victim was getting groceries and personal items out of his vehicle, two armed men approached and demanded his belongings.
The men demanded the victim’s car keys and left in his silver 2019 Dodge Durango with New York tags: GWJ-7342.
There were no injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
