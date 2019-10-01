ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta family is at the center of a carjacking involving a Lyft driver.
On the night of October 1st around 8:04, Atlanta Police responded to the carjacking call in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW.
The driver, a female, says she picked up the family of four -- an adult male, adult female, and two children -- from outside the perimeter and brought to them into the city.
The adult male passenger went into the store, but upon his return to the vehicle, he pulled the driver from the car then proceeded to flee the scene.
The driver says she had previously picked up the family without incident.
The investigation is on-going, however, Atlanta Police do not believe the family is in danger.
