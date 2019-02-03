ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Authorities are searching for a carjacking suspect and victims.
On Saturday evening a state trooper attempted to stop a speeding silver Volvo on northbound I-75/85 near GA 166. The suspect refused to stop and lead the trooper on a chase to Sylvan Road where a pit maneuver was used. The Volvo spun out, striking a guardrail and the driver exited the vehicle fleeing into a wooded area near Estes Drive.
The trooper witnessed the suspect carjack a dark colored vehicle with passengers inside. The victims and car have not been located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.