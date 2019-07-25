DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is wanted by Decatur police for allegedly stealing several doorbell cameras in the East Lake area.
Over the span of two nights homeowners were startled by what their cameras were alerting them to.
“It’s un-nerving there’s no question about it,” said father of two Douglas Hallan. “I mean it leaves you feeling very much like well there’s no safety factor. You know we try to keep the house as safe as possible, but my kids are inside, (and) we’ve got pets in the house,” he added.
In total four houses within a one-mile radius had their doorbell cameras stolen.
Police confirmed the same suspect is wanted in connection to three of the houses. A house on 4th Avenue had a car stolen the night after their camera was taken.
Homeowners believe the thief may be stealing the cameras so he won't be filmed committing future crimes.
“It seems a little strange they just want the doorbell,” said Hallan. “The doorbell’s registered to an account so we’ll see but fingers crossed nothing further is going to happen.”
