DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Decatur Police are attempting to identify a suspect who was seen on security footage stealing outdoor furniture from a residence.
The theft took place at approximately 2:31 a.m. at a home located in the 700 block of Clairemont Avenue on June 10, 2019.
The homeowner’s security camera shows the suspect taking multiple wicker footstools and chairs from the front porch. The suspect ultimately left the porch barren. Footage does not show him with an accomplice.
The suspect is described as wearing a flowy, white button down shirt, a black hat, black pants and black gloves.
If you recognize the suspect or have any additional information, please contact Investigator Hensel at mark.hensel@decaturga.com or 678-553-6687. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
View the full video here.
