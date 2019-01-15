Asheville, NC (CBS46) A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera punching an 11 year-old girl at a North Carolina shopping mall.
According to the Asheville Citizen Times, 51 year-old David Steven Bell was involved in an altercation with a group of young people outside the Asheville Mall on Saturday.
It is unclear what led up to the altercation but the video begins with Bell forcefully shoving the young girl.
The girl springs up and runs toward Bell and he then punches her in the face. The girl falls back and hits her head and the video soon concludes.
Watch the video here (*WARNING-graphic images and language)
Bell has been charged with assault on a child under the age of 12. He's also accused of pushing two other girls during the incident.
