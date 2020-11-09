A man is facing several murder charges after three bodies were found in a Coweta County motel.
Nicholas Martez Nelson is charged with four counts of murder, with more charges pending. According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, three bodies were found at a Motel 6 on Herring Road on Sunday after a welfare check.
All three victims had been shot.
Police tell CBS46 this incident is believed to be connected to a homicide in Newnan last week. According to Newnan Police, Nelson is charged in a homicide that happened on Dowdell Street where a 39-year-old man was shot and killed.
Newnan police said preliminary investigations indicate Nelson is also responsible for a double homicide on East Broad Street last Thursday.
Investigators are working to determine if charges can be made.
Stay with CBS46 news for the latest.
