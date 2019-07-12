SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Roswell man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he allegedly struck a pedestrian on July 11.
Around 2:30 p.m. a driver identified as Thomas Umstead was navigating a left-hand turn onto Roswell Road when he fatally struck Gail Torrence in the crosswalk.
Umstead is cited with failure to yield and second degree vehicular homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.