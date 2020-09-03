TROUP Co., Ga. (CBS46)—An inmate at the Troup County jail is facing charges in connection to a plot to murder a Troup County deputy.
According to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s office, investigators received information that an inmate housed at the Troup County Jail allegedly solicited someone to murder a Troup County deputy.
“During the course of the investigation, an undercover officer was contacted and provided with a plan of action by this inmate in which the inmate made substantial steps to have the crime of murder committed against the deputy”, the press release stated.
According to detectives, on September 2, investigators charged Jonathan T. Lawrence, 28, of Senoia, with one count of criminal attempt murder, a felony charge.
For security reasons, officials said they are not releasing the deputies’ name.
