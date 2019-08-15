DECATUR, Ga. (AP) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his pregnant fiancee who was reported missing last week.
Jail records and news outlets report 18-year-old Aldeyshaun Locklear was arrested Wednesday and also charged with aggravated assault-strangulation and concealing a death. DeKalb County police say authorities found the body of 19-year-old Tea Choates on Tuesday in a wooded area near a highway outside Atlanta.
Choates family says she and Locklear met in March and had a volatile relationship. They say the two planned to marry this month. Choates' mother, Ebony King, says her daughter was three months pregnant.
