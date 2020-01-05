COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is in custody facing homicide by vehicle and other charges for causing a head-on wreck that killed another driver early Sunday.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Dallas-Acworth Highway near Pickett’s Mill Place. Police said 23-year-old Shakim Holloman of Dallas was headed southbound on Dallas-Acworth Highway in a grey 2016 Dodge Caravan when he crossed over into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into a red 1998 GMC Sierra.
Daniel Rogers, 24, of Cartersville, who was driving the GMC Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers riding in the Dodge with Holloman – 33-year-old Char Chambers of College Park and 31-year-old Larry Flemings of Dallas – were not seriously injured.
According to police, Holloman believed he fell asleep behind the wheel. He was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he is charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and suspended registration.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Cobb County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.