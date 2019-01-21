SMYRNA, GA (CBS46) A man who Cobb County Police say is responsible for a fatal hit and run is now in custody.
Gabriel Alex Cammon or Powder Springs was arrested on Sturday. Cammon is the alleged driver who struck Raul Romero Dominquez on January 17 at the intersection of S. Cobb Drive at Ask Kay Drive.
He faces charges for felony hit and run, improper use of the center turn land and driving with a suspended license. More charges may be pending as police continue their investigation.
