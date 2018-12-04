Gainesville, GA (CBS46) Police have arrested a man accused in the fatal shooting of his own mother at her Gainesville home.
The husband of the victim, who has not been identified, returned to the home on Skyview Drive and found 69 year-old Linda Arrington dead inside.
Arrington is believed to have been shot in the head.
Investigators suspected foul play and arrested 54 year-old Robert Timothy Stargel and charged him with murder.
He's currently in the Hall County Jail. No bond has been issued.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.