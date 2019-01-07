Canton, GA (CBS46) A Canton man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend after initially telling police she died as a result of a suicide.
On Saturday, 40 year-old Jesse Simmons called police and told them his girlfriend, later identified as 55 year-old Tammy Gilbert, had shot herself.
Gilbert was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
After reviewing evidence, police charged Simmons with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.
He's currently in the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.