CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The man charged with murder in the death of Westlake High School graduate and Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn is expected in court Monday.
DeMarcus Little, 23, is expected to make a first appearance in court after being charged with malice murder.
Gunn's body was found in a wooded area in Crawford County. The Atlanta-native hadn't been seen since Valentine's Day.
RELATED CONTENT:
Fort Valley State student's death ruled a homicide, vigil held in her honor
Boyfriend of slain college student charged with her murder
Boyfriend of murdered college student arrested days after her disappearance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.