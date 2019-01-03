WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) A man charged in the killing of a Georgia teacher who disappeared 14 years ago is now accused in a separate rape and kidnapping case.
News outlets report Warner Robins police are seeking 34-year-old Bo Dukes on charges including rape in a Tuesday attack.
Police say detectives believe Dukes threatened two women with a gun and other violence and forced them to his home, where he raped them and held them against their will.
Dukes was charged in 2017 with helping dispose of the body of one-time beauty queen Tara Grinstead. Grinstead vanished from her home in the southwest Georgia town of Ocilla in 2005.
Another man, 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke, was indicted on charges including murder in her death.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.